Drake takes home win streak into matchup with Belmont

Belmont Bruins (9-7, 4-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 5-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs play Belmont.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-1 in home games. Drake is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Bruins are 4-1 against MVC opponents. Belmont ranks eighth in the MVC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Carmyn Harrison averaging 5.5.

Drake makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Belmont has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 41.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

Jailyn Banks is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.