Drake hosts Walker and Illinois State

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 2-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (14-2, 4-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits Drake after Chase Walker scored 27 points in Illinois State’s 85-84 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 in home games. Drake averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Redbirds are 2-4 in MVC play. Illinois State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Illinois State allows. Illinois State has shot at a 48.8% clip from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc.

Walker is shooting 60.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Redbirds.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

