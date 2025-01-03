Drake hosts Earnest and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 1-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-5, 2-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-8, 1-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (8-5, 2-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Drake after Leah Earnest scored 21 points in Valparaiso’s 93-70 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Drake is first in the MVC with 19.3 assists per game led by Katie Dinnebier averaging 7.5.

The Beacons are 1-1 in conference games. Valparaiso averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Drake is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Beacons meet Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Earnest is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.