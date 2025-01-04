Drake faces Murray State after Stirtz’s 30-point game

Murray State Racers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (7-7, 1-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts Murray State after Bennett Stirtz scored 30 points in Drake’s 74-70 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Drake is the top team in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.6 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Racers are 1-2 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 2-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State scores 18.5 more points per game (76.1) than Drake gives up (57.6).

The Bulldogs and Racers match up Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari is shooting 47.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.5 points.

Terence Harcum is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 11.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.