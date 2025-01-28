Drake Bulldogs play the Northern Iowa Panthers on 6-game win streak

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8, 7-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-2, 8-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-8, 7-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (18-2, 8-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake aims to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Northern Iowa.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Drake is 13-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 7-3 in conference matchups. Northern Iowa has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake averages 71.4 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 67.7 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Drake allows.

The Bulldogs and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Mitch Mascari is averaging 10.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games.

Trey Campbell is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals. Tytan Anderson is shooting 55.6% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

