Drake Bulldogs face the Valparaiso Beacons on 4-game win streak

Valparaiso Beacons (10-9, 3-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-2, 6-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Valparaiso.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Drake has a 12-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Beacons have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is 5-8 against opponents over .500.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Drake gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.3 points, 6.4 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Cooper Schwieger is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Beacons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

