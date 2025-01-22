Drake Bulldogs face the Valparaiso Beacons on 4-game win streak

Valparaiso Beacons (10-9, 3-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-2, 6-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Valparaiso Beacons (10-9, 3-5 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (16-2, 6-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake aims to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Valparaiso.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in home games. Drake is 13-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Beacons have gone 3-5 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso is second in the MVC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kasper Sepp averaging 2.5.

Drake’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso averages 20.6 more points per game (77.7) than Drake gives up (57.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mitch Mascari is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Schwieger is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Beacons. All Wright is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

