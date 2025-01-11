Downing and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit conference foe Western Carolina

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 0-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-6, 0-1 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 0-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State take on Tyja Beans and Western Carolina in SoCon play Sunday.

The Catamounts are 5-2 in home games. Western Carolina averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Western Carolina makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). East Tennessee State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.4 per game Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Buccaneers square off Sunday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avyonce Carter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Courtney Moore is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.