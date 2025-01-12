Downing and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit conference foe Western Carolina

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 0-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-6, 0-1 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (9-7, 0-1 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (10-6, 0-1 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Western Carolina in SoCon action Sunday.

The Catamounts are 5-2 on their home court. Western Carolina averages 15.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Jada Burton with 5.3.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Western Carolina averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.6 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 58.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 69.3 Western Carolina gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avyonce Carter is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Catamounts.

Courtney Moore is averaging 11.3 points and 1.8 steals for the Buccaneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

