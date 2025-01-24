Downing and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers take on conference foe Chattanooga

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-9, 3-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 2-2 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-9, 3-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Meghan Downing and East Tennessee State take on Sigrun Olafsdottir and Chattanooga in SoCon action Saturday.

The Mocs are 6-3 in home games. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 5.4.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 against conference opponents. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 60.0 points per game and is shooting 39.6%.

Chattanooga scores 61.1 points, 5.8 more per game than the 55.3 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 60.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 56.2 Chattanooga gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is shooting 47.7% and averaging 10.8 points for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Downing is averaging 5.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Buccaneers. Courtney Moore is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.