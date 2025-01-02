Dowell leads Illinois State against Indiana State after 28-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (2-10, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-6, 0-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-10, 0-1 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-6, 0-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Indiana State after Shannon Dowell scored 28 points in Illinois State’s 91-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Redbirds have gone 2-2 at home. Illinois State is fourth in the MVC scoring 75.6 points while shooting 48.8% from the field.

The Sycamores are 0-1 in MVC play. Indiana State averages 19.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois State’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Illinois State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dowell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Redbirds.

Deja Jones is averaging 8.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.