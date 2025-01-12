Dowell leads Illinois State against Drake after 25-point outing

Drake Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-6, 3-1 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (10-5, 4-0 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-6, 3-1 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State faces Drake after Shannon Dowell scored 25 points in Illinois State’s 79-66 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Redbirds have gone 5-2 in home games.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against MVC opponents. Drake has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Illinois State scores 77.4 points, 9.5 more per game than the 67.9 Drake allows. Drake averages 9.8 more points per game (77.7) than Illinois State allows (67.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dowell is averaging 16.3 points for the Redbirds.

Katie Dinnebier is averaging 20.7 points, 7.2 assists and 2.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

