Dowell and Illinois State host UIC

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 2-4 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois…

Illinois State Redbirds (10-7, 4-2 MVC) at UIC Flames (5-10, 2-4 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits UIC after Shannon Dowell scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 79-65 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Flames have gone 4-3 in home games. UIC is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Redbirds are 4-2 against conference opponents. Illinois State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UIC averages 67.7 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 68.7 Illinois State gives up. Illinois State scores 9.4 more points per game (76.7) than UIC allows (67.3).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Young is averaging 2.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Flames.

Elyce Knudsen averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.