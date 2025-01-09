Doumbia’s 16 help Wright State defeat Oakland 66-62

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Doumbia’s 16 points helped Wright State defeat Oakland 66-62 on Thursday night. Doumbia also added…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Jack Doumbia’s 16 points helped Wright State defeat Oakland 66-62 on Thursday night.

Doumbia also added six rebounds for the Raiders (9-8, 3-3 Horizon League). Keaton Norris shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Andrea Holden shot 5 of 8 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Tuburu Niavalurua led the way for the Golden Grizzlies (5-12, 2-4) with 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Allen David Mukeba Jr. added 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Oakland. Isaiah Jones had 10 points.

