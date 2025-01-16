Douglas scores 20, Georgia Southern knocks off Coastal Carolina 88-87 in OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Bradley Douglas scored six of his 20 points in overtime as Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Bradley Douglas scored six of his 20 points in overtime as Georgia Southern beat Coastal Carolina 88-87 on Thursday night.

CCU forward Denzel Hines forced overtime when he was left wide open under the basket for a layup with 1.5 seconds left.

Douglas added six rebounds for the Eagles (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Eren Banks scored 19 points, going 6 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 5 for 7 from the line. Adante’ Holiman had 14 points and shot 6 for 18, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jordan Battle led the Chanticleers (8-10, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Rasheed Jones added 15 points and three steals. Andre Mulibea also had 14 points.

The teams both play Saturday. Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina hosts Marshall.

