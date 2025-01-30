Dotsey and Maine host New Hampshire

Maine Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6…

Maine Black Bears (10-10, 5-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-13, 2-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on New Hampshire after Caroline Dotsey scored 20 points in Maine’s 74-44 win against the UMass Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-4 in home games. New Hampshire has a 4-9 record against teams above .500.

The Black Bears are 5-2 against America East opponents. Maine averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Paula Gallego with 4.0.

New Hampshire averages 53.7 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 60.0 Maine gives up. Maine averages 61.8 points per game, 3.5 more than the 58.3 New Hampshire allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.2 points. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Caroline Bornemann is averaging 12.5 points and eight rebounds for the Black Bears. Olivia Rockwood is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 51.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.