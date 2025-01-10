Dos Santos, San Francisco Dons to visit Burnham, Portland Pilots

San Francisco Dons (8-7, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (8-7, 5-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-2, 4-2 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Debora Dos Santos and San Francisco visit Maisie Burnham and Portland in WCC play.

The Pilots have gone 9-2 in home games. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 2.1.

The Dons are 5-1 against WCC opponents. San Francisco has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). San Francisco scores 6.6 more points per game (67.5) than Portland allows (60.9).

The Pilots and Dons meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emme Shearer averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc.

Freja Werth is averaging 15 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.