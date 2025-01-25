Dorsey, North Carolina A&T Aggies square off against the Hofstra Pride

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-8, 6-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-8, 4-2 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-8, 6-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-8, 4-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Hofstra and N.C. A&T meet on Sunday.

The Pride have gone 5-3 in home games. Hofstra has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 6-1 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is eighth in the CAA with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Chaniya Clark averaging 7.5.

Hofstra is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 37.1% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Hofstra gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma Von Essen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Chloe Sterling is averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jordyn Dorsey is averaging 16.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aggies. Clark is averaging 11.4 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 58.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.