Dorsey leads N.C. A&T against Monmouth after 25-point performance

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-7, 6-0 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (8-9, 3-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Monmouth after Jordyn Dorsey scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-46 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Monmouth is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 3-5 record against teams above .500.

Monmouth averages 62.2 points, 7.6 more per game than the 54.6 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Hawks. Jaye Haynes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ajia James averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Dorsey is shooting 40.5% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points.

