Dorn’s 24 lead Elon over Hampton 70-62

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dorn’s 24 points helped Elon defeat Hampton 70-62 on Saturday night. Dorn also added five…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Nick Dorn’s 24 points helped Elon defeat Hampton 70-62 on Saturday night.

Dorn also added five rebounds for the Phoenix (11-4, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Sam Sherry scored 20 points while finishing 10 of 13 from the floor and added 12 rebounds. TJ Simpkins shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Pirates (8-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by Daniel Johnson, who finished with 15 points and three steals. Noah Farrakhan added 14 points and four assists for Hampton. George Beale finished with 10 points.

Dorn scored 12 points in the first half and Elon went into the break trailing 32-30. Elon turned a two-point second-half advantage into a 10-point lead with a 10-2 run to make it 57-47 with 6:41 left in the half. Dorn scored 12 second-half points in the matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.