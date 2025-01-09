Dorn and Elon host William & Mary

Elon Phoenix (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-7, 2-0 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Elon Phoenix (11-4, 2-0 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-7, 2-0 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on William & Mary after Nick Dorn scored 24 points in Elon’s 70-62 victory against the Hampton Pirates.

The Tribe have gone 5-0 at home. William & Mary is fifth in the CAA with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Noah Collier averaging 10.3.

The Phoenix are 2-0 in CAA play. Elon has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

William & Mary averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Elon gives up. Elon averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that William & Mary allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

Dorn averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.