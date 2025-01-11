Dorian McMillian scores 23 points and Jackson State defeats Alabama State 77-70

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dorian McMillian scored 23 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 77-70 on Saturday night. McMillian…

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Dorian McMillian scored 23 points as Jackson State beat Alabama State 77-70 on Saturday night.

McMillian added seven rebounds for the Tigers (2-13, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Romelle Mansel scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 11 from the field and 6 for 10 from the line and added nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Daeshun Ruffin shot 2 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Amarr Knox led the way for the Hornets (6-10, 2-1) with 24 points and four assists. CJ Hines added 14 points for Alabama State. Micah Simpson also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

