Doogan leads Richmond against Saint Bonaventure after 26-point game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-11, 1-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-5, 4-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Saint Bonaventure after Maggie Doogan scored 26 points in Richmond’s 63-41 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Spiders have gone 5-2 at home. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Rachel Ullstrom averaging 11.0.

The Bonnies are 1-4 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Richmond averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Bonnies square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doogan is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Spiders.

Zoe Shaw is averaging 9.7 points for the Bonnies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

