Doogan leads Richmond against Davidson

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 4-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 4-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits Davidson after Maggie Doogan scored 37 points in Richmond’s 88-86 victory against the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson averages 67.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Spiders are 3-1 in A-10 play. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 18.1 assists per game led by Ally Sweeney averaging 3.6.

Davidson makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Richmond has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 10.4 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Donovan is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Rachel Ullstrom averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

