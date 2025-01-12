Doogan leads Richmond against Davidson after 37-point game

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 4-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (12-5, 3-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (9-7, 4-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond takes on Davidson after Maggie Doogan scored 37 points in Richmond’s 88-86 victory over the George Mason Patriots.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson scores 67.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Spiders have gone 3-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond scores 12.2 more points per game (73.2) than Davidson allows to opponents (61.0).

The Wildcats and Spiders match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Donovan is averaging 11.2 points for the Wildcats.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 16.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Spiders: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.