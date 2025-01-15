Donovan, No. 16 Duke Blue Devils take on the No. 18 California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

California Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke plays No. 18 Cal in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 61.1 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 4-1 in ACC play. Cal is eighth in the ACC with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Ugonne Onyiah averaging 7.2.

Duke makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Cal has allowed to its opponents (36.9%). Cal has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points higher than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taina Mair is averaging 6.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils.

Ioanna Krimili is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

