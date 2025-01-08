Donovan, No. 14 Duke Blue Devils square off against the No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels

Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 1-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 1-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alyssa Ustby and No. 19 North Carolina host Jadyn Donovan and No. 14 Duke in ACC play Thursday.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-2 at home. North Carolina averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 20.3 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fifth in the ACC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Donovan averaging 6.8.

North Carolina averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 12.7 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

Toby Fournier is shooting 57.4% and averaging 12.9 points for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

