Donovan Dent scores 20 as New Mexico beats Fresno State 95-67

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Donovan Dent scored 20 points as New Mexico beat Fresno State 95-67 on Monday night.

Dent also added nine assists for the Lobos (16-4, 8-1 Mountain West Conference). Mustapha Amzil scored 15 and grabbed seven rebounds. Tru Washington shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Brian Amuneke led the way for the Bulldogs (5-14, 1-7) with 18 points. Jalen Weaver had 14 points and three steals. Elijah Price had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

New Mexico took the lead with 19:26 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Washington led the team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 45-27 at the break.

