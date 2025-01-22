Donovan and the Davidson Wildcats visit conference foe George Mason

Davidson Wildcats (10-8, 5-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-3, 5-2 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (10-8, 5-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-3, 5-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zahirah Walton and George Mason host Katie Donovan and Davidson in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 at home. George Mason is 15-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.7 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 against A-10 opponents. Davidson ranks fourth in the A-10 shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

George Mason averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 3.4 per game Davidson gives up. Davidson scores 10.7 more points per game (66.7) than George Mason gives up to opponents (56.0).

The Patriots and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nalani Kaysia is averaging 8.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Issy Morgan is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

