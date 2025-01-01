Donovan and Davidson host La Salle

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (7-8, 1-1 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (6-7, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces La Salle after Katie Donovan scored 25 points in Davidson’s 76-70 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Davidson is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 1-1 in conference games. La Salle ranks ninth in the A-10 scoring 29.3 points per game in the paint led by Mackenzie Daleba averaging 4.0.

Davidson averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.2 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 60.1 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 62.1 Davidson gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Explorers face off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Ashleigh Connor is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Explorers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Explorers: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

