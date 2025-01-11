Donaldson and the Fordham Rams take on conference foe Loyola Chicago

Fordham Rams (9-6, 3-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-3 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sitori…

Fordham Rams (9-6, 3-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (10-6, 2-3 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sitori Tanin and Loyola Chicago host Taylor Donaldson and Fordham in A-10 play Saturday.

The Ramblers are 7-4 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 3-1 in conference matchups. Fordham is 4-4 against opponents over .500.

Loyola Chicago’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 63.3 points per game, 3.5 more than the 59.8 Loyola Chicago allows.

The Ramblers and Rams square off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naelle is averaging 9.6 points for the Ramblers.

Donaldson is averaging 18.2 points and 2.7 steals for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 6-4, averaging 58.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

