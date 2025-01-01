Donaldson and Fordham host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (6-6, 0-1 A-10) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (6-6, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham takes on Richmond after Taylor Donaldson scored 25 points in Fordham’s 78-61 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Rams are 4-1 in home games. Fordham has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

The Spiders are 1-0 in conference play. Richmond is second in the A-10 with 17.3 assists per game led by Ally Sweeney averaging 3.8.

Fordham makes 40.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Richmond has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Rams and Spiders face off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donaldson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams.

Sweeney is averaging eight points and 3.8 assists for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

