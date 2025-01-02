Donaldson and Fordham host Richmond

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (6-6, 0-1 A-10) New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

Richmond Spiders (10-4, 1-0 A-10) at Fordham Rams (6-6, 0-1 A-10)

New York; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Richmond after Taylor Donaldson scored 25 points in Fordham’s 78-61 loss to the UMass Minutewomen.

The Rams are 4-1 on their home court. Fordham averages 62.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Spiders have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Richmond averages 71.1 points while outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Fordham’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 11.3 more points per game (71.1) than Fordham allows to opponents (59.8).

The Rams and Spiders match up Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donaldson is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.5 points and 2.7 steals.

Rachel Ullstrom is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Spiders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 62.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Spiders: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.