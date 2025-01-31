Dominique Daniels Jr. scores 21 to lead California Baptist past Abilene Christian 83-60

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points to lead California Baptist over Abilene Christian 83-60 on Thursday…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points to lead California Baptist over Abilene Christian 83-60 on Thursday night.

Daniels went 8 of 13 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Lancers (11-10, 4-3 Western Athletic Conference). AJ Braun had 13 points and Kendal Coleman scored 12.

Bradyn Hubbard led the way for the Wildcats (9-13, 1-6) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Dontrez Williams added nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

