DJ Richards scores 20 to propel McNeese to 92-69 victory over Northwestern State

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — DJ Richards had 20 points to help McNeese defeat Northwestern State 92-69 on Monday night.

Richards shot 6 for 9 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (10-5, 4-0 Southland Conference). Sincere Parker scored 18 points and had three steals. Christian Shumate shot 6 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Demons (7-8, 3-1) were led by Micah Thomas with 14 points. Addison Patterson and Jon Sanders both scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

