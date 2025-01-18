Dizon, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-6, 4-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-15, 1-5 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (10-6, 4-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-15, 1-5 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Wahine -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lily Wahinekapu and Hawaii take on Aryana Dizon and CSU Bakersfield in Big West play Saturday.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-7 at home. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rainbow Wahine are 4-2 in Big West play. Hawaii is 4-6 against opponents over .500.

CSU Bakersfield averages 48.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 54.7 Hawaii allows. Hawaii averages 60.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 70.8 CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents.

The Roadrunners and Rainbow Wahine match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dizon is averaging 7.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Roadrunners.

Ritorya Tamilo is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 blocks for the Rainbow Wahine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 48.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 32.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 5-5, averaging 59.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.