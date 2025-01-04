Dixon scores 25, Villanova downs DePaul 100-56

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon had 25 points in Villanova’s 100-56 win against DePaul on Saturday. Dixon added five…

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon had 25 points in Villanova’s 100-56 win against DePaul on Saturday.

Dixon added five rebounds for the Wildcats (10-5, 3-1 Big East Conference). Jordan Longino scored 19 points, shooting 7 for 9, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc. Wooga Poplar shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Blue Demons (9-6, 0-4) were led by Jacob Meyer, who posted 13 points and two steals. Isaiah Rivera added 11 points for DePaul.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Wednesday. Villanova hosts UConn and DePaul travels to play Seton Hall.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

