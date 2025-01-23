Dixon leads Villanova against No. 10 Marquette after 29-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East) Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays No. 10 Marquette after Eric Dixon scored 29 points in Villanova’s 64-63 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Marquette averages 78.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in Big East play. Villanova is fourth in the Big East giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Marquette scores 78.8 points, 11.0 more per game than the 67.8 Villanova gives up. Villanova scores 10.4 more points per game (76.9) than Marquette gives up (66.5).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Joplin averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Kameron Jones is averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Enoch Boakye is averaging 4.4 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dixon is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

