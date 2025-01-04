Dixon leads Villanova against DePaul after 28-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-5, 2-1 Big East) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-5, 0-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts DePaul after Eric Dixon scored 28 points in Villanova’s 73-65 victory over the Butler Bulldogs.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Villanova has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons are 0-3 in Big East play. DePaul scores 79.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Villanova averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game DePaul gives up. DePaul has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Blue Demons face off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 26 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Conor Enright is averaging 8.1 points and 7.2 assists for the Blue Demons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

