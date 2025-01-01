Dixon leads Villanova against Butler after 27-point performance

Villanova Wildcats (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Villanova Wildcats (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (7-6, 0-2 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits Butler after Eric Dixon scored 27 points in Villanova’s 86-79 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 73.1 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-1 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

Butler’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Butler allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmyl Telfort is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Bulldogs.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

