Dixon and Villanova knock off Providence 75-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 23 points to lead Villanova and Tyler Perkins sealed the victory with a layup with 42 seconds remaining as the Wildcats took down Providence 75-73 on Friday night.

Dixon also contributed eight rebounds for the Wildcats (12-7, 5-3 Big East Conference). Jhamir Brickus scored 18 points, going 7 of 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range). Wooga Poplar had 15 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Bensley Joseph led the way for the Friars (9-10, 3-5) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Corey Floyd Jr. added 18 points for Providence. Justyn Fernandez finished with 17 points and four assists.

Dixon scored 11 points in the first half and Villanova went into the break trailing 37-32. Brickus scored a team-high 14 points for Villanova in the second half. Villanova outscored Providence by seven points over the final half.

Both teams play Georgetown next, Villanova on Monday at home and Providence at home on Saturday.

