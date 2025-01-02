Dinnebier leads Drake against UIC

UIC Flames (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (4-6, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts UIC after Katie Dinnebier scored 32 points in Drake’s 76-54 victory against the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 on their home court. Drake leads the MVC with 19.0 assists per game led by Dinnebier averaging 7.3.

The Flames are 1-0 against conference opponents. UIC ranks third in the MVC shooting 38.3% from 3-point range.

Drake is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Drake gives up.

The Bulldogs and Flames square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dinnebier is averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Bulldogs.

Makiyah Williams averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.