Dinkins scores 23 in Manhattan’s 74-64 victory against Mount St. Mary’s

The Associated Press

January 25, 2025, 6:52 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Devin Dinkins scored 23 points as Manhattan beat Mount St. Mary’s 74-64 on Saturday night.

Dinkins shot 5 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Jaspers (9-9, 4-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Masiah Gilyard scored 12 points while going 4 of 5 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds. Shaquil Bender shot 5 for 19, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Mountaineers (11-9, 4-5) were led by Dola Adebayo, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Mount St. Mary’s also got 13 points from Dallas Hobbs. Carmelo Pacheco also recorded eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

