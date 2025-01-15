Dinkins leads Duquesne against George Washington after 26-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (7-9, 2-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duquesne Dukes (7-9, 2-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -4; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces George Washington after Tre Dinkins scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 85-81 overtime victory over the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-0 at home. George Washington scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.

The Dukes are 2-1 in conference play. Duquesne ranks ninth in the A-10 with 32.9 rebounds per game led by Jahsean Corbett averaging 6.0.

George Washington averages 78.5 points, 12.7 more per game than the 65.8 Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 69.0 points per game, 2.0 more than the 67.0 George Washington allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Corbett is averaging 10.4 points and six rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.