Dinkins and Duquesne host George Washington

Duquesne Dukes (7-9, 2-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-3, 2-1 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne visits George Washington after Tre Dinkins scored 26 points in Duquesne’s 85-81 overtime victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-0 at home. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Dukes are 2-1 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

George Washington averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game George Washington gives up.

The Revolutionaries and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Revolutionaries.

Dinkins is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

