Dilworth, Jackson State Tigers host the Alabama State Hornets

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 2-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Jackson State in SWAC action Saturday.

The Tigers are 1-0 on their home court. Jackson State ranks eighth in the SWAC in rebounding with 30.8 rebounds. Zoe Cooper leads the Tigers with 5.5 boards.

The Hornets are 2-1 in conference matchups. Alabama State has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jackson State is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 46.1 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 72.1 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is averaging 14.6 points for the Tigers.

Cordasia Harris is scoring 11.9 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 45.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.