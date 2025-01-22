Dilworth and the Jackson State Tigers host conference foe Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-10, 4-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-10, 4-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State host Cheyenne McEvans and Florida A&M in SWAC action Thursday.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Jackson State averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Rattlers are 3-2 against conference opponents. Florida A&M is 1-7 against opponents over .500.

Jackson State averages 56.5 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 71.4 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Jackson State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dilworth is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Sydney Hendrix is averaging 11.3 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rattlers. McEvans is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 13.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

