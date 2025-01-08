Dilworth and the Jackson State Tigers host conference foe Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-5, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-9, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-5, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (3-9, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Alabama A&M in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 3-9 to start the season. Jackson State has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against conference opponents. Alabama A&M ranks third in the SWAC with 11.6 assists per game led by Jaiyah Harris-Smith averaging 3.7.

Jackson State scores 53.7 points per game, 10.4 fewer points than the 64.1 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M averages 65.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.5 Jackson State allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers.

Kalia Walker is shooting 35.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 54.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

