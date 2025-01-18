Dilworth and Jackson State host Prairie View A&M

Jackson State Tigers (5-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 2-3 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (5-10, 3-1 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-9, 2-3 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Prairie View A&M after Taleah Dilworth scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 69-54 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers are 4-2 on their home court. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Ash’a Thompson averaging 3.1.

The Tigers are 3-1 in SWAC play. Jackson State allows 70.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

Prairie View A&M averages 63.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 70.0 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 55.8 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 68.2 Prairie View A&M allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyam Thornton is averaging 7.8 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers.

Dilworth is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

