Dillon leads Bradley against Murray State after 20-point game

Bradley Braves (15-3, 6-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (10-8, 4-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Murray State after Connor Dillon scored 20 points in Bradley’s 118-65 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 5-2 on their home court. Murray State averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Braves are 6-1 against MVC opponents. Bradley averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Murray State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Bradley has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 12.8 points and 5.2 assists for the Racers.

Duke Deen is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

